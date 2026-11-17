Heidelberg is capturing 50% of the process carbon as its Brevik site.

At Padeswood, in Wales, Heidelberg Materials is developing a solution to the process carbon dioxide emitted when limestone is turned into clinker. Here, a new addition to the existing cement plant is being built that will capture carbon from the kiln flue, and carry it to a pipeline shared with other emitters in the region. This will then extend out into Liverpool Bay, where it will be securely stored under ground.

The work in Wales is part of a broader programme of carbon capture and storage. The company has already implemented CCS at its Brevik plant in Norway, where up to 50% of the carbon produced is currently being captured.

Both plants take advantage of a carbon banking system, verified by a third party, that sees carbon captured during processing added to a publicly distributed ledger. The finished materials produced are the same whether carbon is captured or not. That means it makes little sense to, for example, ship carbon captured cement from Norway to London. Instead, where a client is seeking to achieve carbon reductions, the saved carbon from Brevik can be allocated to cement processed elsewhere. The savings can be allocated to products in different proportions, balancing cost with desired carbon savings.

This article was first published in the November 2026 issue of The Construction Index Magazine. Sign up online.

It’s an ambitious project, but, Granit Gasi, business development manager for evoZero, Heidelberg Materials’ near zero carbon captured cement, says it is only third on the list of innovations the company is making as part of its net zero strategy.

“The first one is the use of alternative fuels. So using basically waste materials in the fuel sources that we use at our kilns. That’s a major one that we use, at Brevik and globally as a company. [For the next step], we are looking at what we would call clinker replacement,” he explains.

In that first step, Heidelberg Materials substitutes waste materials for natural gas used to heat kilns. Carbon dioxide from burning fuel typically accounts for around a third of emissions from cement production, with the remaining two thirds coming from process carbon.

The second weapon in the manufacturer’s carbon reduction arsenal is the use of innovations in cement and concrete mixes. As we saw in the interview opening this section, the development of new specifications has, in the UK, led to a five percent drop in embodied carbon in readymix concrete in 2025 alone.

Carbon capture, the third approach being taken by the manufacturer, is made commercially viable by its allocation of carbon savings where they are most valuable to clients. This is governed by ISO 22095, the international standard for chain of custody models.

Installing one of the vessels used in carbon capture at Brevik

“Each tonne of CO 2 that is captured, is verified via an environmental attribute certificate (EAC), and moved through the value chain. It’s not an offset, it’s an EAC that is tied to a customer’s Scope 3 emissions,” Gasi explains. For the Brevik plant the carbon is recorded when it is captured, again when it is stored offshore, as part of Norway’s Longship storage project, and Heidelberg Materials’ accounting is then verified by DNV.

A similar approach will be taken at Padeswood. Here, Heidelberg Materials is aiming to capture a much higher proportion of the plant’s carbon emissions. The project’s development started around five years ago, but really got underway with a final investment decision by the UK government last September, which committed funding to the project.

Carbon savings can be made through capture, through the use of waste to fuel kilns, and through new mixes. But, Gasi says, further savings can also be made through careful building design. “The best CO 2 is the CO 2 that you didn’t actually release. As cement and concrete producers, we focus on our products. But on a global level, the industry is looking at over design.”

Designers need to balance their performance goals with reducing the mass of concrete used. Wherever you’re using plain old CEM I, or a ternary mix with GGBS (ground granulated blast furnace slag) or fly ash and a supplemental cementitious material like limestone fines, using less of CEM I will result in a corresponding reduction in carbon emissions.

This article was first published in the November 2026 issue of The Construction Index Magazine. Sign up online.

While architects and structural engineers can reduce emissions by reducing concrete volumes, project managers can help adjust schedules to give poured concrete more time to cure. Concrete builds strength over time. Traditionally, the mix used is chosen to enable fast curing, allowing work to proceed as soon as possible. But with careful planning—by pouring ahead of a weekend, say—less material can be used, while work proceeds at a similar pace and performance remains the same.

To help with this approach to project planning, Heidelberg Materials is encouraging the use of temperature probes set in the poured concrete. There’s a direct correlation between the strength of concrete and the heat generated as it cures.

“That tells you live what your concrete strengths are doing,” Gasi says. “If you’ve over designed, you can see that right away.” For example, a project may have given 36 hours for poured concrete to cure, but the probe might show that the required strength is being reached in 24 hours.

Heidelberg Materials can respond to this by proposing either a design change, using less concrete overall, or a different mix, with a lower proportion of cement. “We’re getting information live from the concrete that’s been poured on site, and then we can adjust the mixes to minimise carbon impact,” Gasi explains.

Emissions can be reduced by using new mixes, reducing the volume of concrete used, and by giving longer for curing. But all of these changes can have an impact on successful delivery. These can be overcome by more subtle changes to the concrete mix. This is the focus of Swiss chemistry experts Sika.

Dr Martin Liska is the admixture specialists’ UK head of R&D. “A lot of attention these days is dedicated to the shifting landscape of binder compositions,” he explains. “In the past it was mainly CEM I [traditional Portland cement], but there’s a move towards blends of Portland cement with supplementary cement materials (SCMs).”

These supplements are the fly ash and GGBS we’ve looked at previously. But as the UK moves away from fossil fuels in power plants and steel furnaces, they are in increasingly short supply.

“The industry is aiming very hard to identify viable alternatives,” Liska says. One of these is activated clay. This can include calcined clay. Like cement, this is produced using heat, but at lower temperatures and without the same process carbon. Another way of producing the activated clay is through a mechanochemical process. “You simply grind the material very fine and it gains a very substantial amount of reactivity,” Liska explains.

These materials, which are now being adopted as SCMs, are chemically and physically different, Liska explains. “They also behave differently and require different supporting technologies.”

The focus here is on performance. “There’s a perception that people buy binder and buy concrete,” Liska says. “They don’t. They buy the end functionality: a strong and solid piece of material that they can place easily, that cures fast and supports a structure in the way designers wish.

This article was first published in the November 2026 issue of The Construction Index Magazine. Sign up online.

“But the options have widened considerably. And without admixtures, it’s actually impossible.”

Sika produces admixtures for each stage and component of concrete production and use. Take GGBS for example. “That needs to be ground, and for this we produce grinding aids to help pulverize the material to the required fineness. Grinding GGBS is very different from grinding Portland cement, simply because GGBS is much much harder.”

Alternative materials and SCMs pose their own challenges. “Because of the physical nature of clay, the grinding approach is different. We’re dedicating a lot of resources to developing tnew grinding aids for these new materials.”

The challenges continue as the aggregates are incorporated. There are strong arguments, beyond just decarbonisation, for the use of recycled materials as aggregates. With virgin materials in short supply, a circular approach can cut material costs. It can also lessen the biodiversity and other environmental impacts of quarrying.

“In the past,” Liska says, “Aggregates were nicely graded, and well cleaned, so using them was no problem at all. Now, there is a lot of pressure to use secondary aggregates from construction demolition waste, or from other industries generating hard, bulky materials that can fulfil the function of aggregates.

“These alternatives are not as clean, and don’t have the same physical properties. When they are used in concrete, they can cause problems by loss of reactivity. They can also cause durability problems in that particles can react and swell later on.” Different admixtures can be used to combat these challenges, too.

More issues can arise when concrete is delivered and poured. Its ability to flow—its rheological properties—can change when new materials like SCMs or alkali activated materials are used. These latter do not contain Portland cement, but use different chemical processes to achieve the same functionality.

“For many of these materials, it’s hard to fluidise them and make them workable for a sufficient period of time,” Liksa explains. More research is being invested in here.

“When you replace only a small portion of Portland cement, its almost unnoticeable,” Liska says. “But when you’re talking about replacement levels that do make sense in terms of carbon reduction, levels of 50, 60, even 90% replacement, the concrete takes longer to harden.”

This may in some instances be managed by careful project management and scheduling. But this can be a headache. “One way to overcome this is to develop very specific accelerators which take dual effect of accelerating the residual part of Portland cement that still remains in the binder and also activates the SCM that replaces the Portland cement.”

This article was first published in the November 2026 issue of The Construction Index Magazine. Sign up online.

While Sika’s admixtures can help at each stage of concrete production and delivery, the process is inevitably more complex. “Our offering has shifted from just supplying a bottle of liquid,” Liska says, “Into very specific solutions to reduce carbon in a particular mix design, in a particular scenario.”

This can include the same sort of live monitoring Heidelberg is developing. Admixtures can be adjusted in near real time, to suit different climate conditions. The company is also developing machine learning techniques, as part of a larger programme of digitalisation. “By linking the properties of raw materials and of an end product, we can move from many physical trials into very rapid recommendation using these algorithms, which then only need verifying in conventional testing.”

Cutting carbon in the West End

Heidelberg supplied low carbon concrete, using cement decarbonised through carbon capture, and containing GGBS, to Realtime Civil Engineering and Kier, for use on the Crown Estate’s 33-35 Piccadilly in London.

At Padeswood in Wales, Heidelberg is building a new carbon capture facility that will connect with a pipeline to storage in Liverpool Bay

The concrete offered a 35% carbon reduction compared to standard CEM I, and this job marks the first time Heidelberg’s evoBuild low carbon concrete, with cement decarbonised through CCS, and using low carbon GGBS have been used together in the UK.

The redevelopment of the office building, owned by The Crown Estate, has been designed by architect DSDHA with sustainability in mind. It is targeted to achieve a NABERS 5* rating, a WELL Platinum Certification and BREEAM Outstanding.

Working with groundworks contractor Realtime Civil Engineering for main contractor Keir, Heidelberg Materials developed the low carbon concrete to help meet the project’s sustainability goals while also enhancing durability.

The evoBuild cement being used in the concrete is produced at the company’s Brevik plant in Norway, where the use of carbon capture and storage reduces the CO₂ emissions associated with its production by around 50 per cent.

In addition, the concrete contains evoBuild GGBS, a by-product of steel making, which is less permeable than standard CEM I cement, increasing the durability of the concrete and extending its life.

Heidelberg Materials is also supplying evoBuild low carbon concrete containing its waterproofing system to protect the basement floors from water ingress.

In total around 3,000m3 of evoBuild concrete is being supplied to the project from the company’s King’s Cross plant.

Colm Henry, contracts manager for RCE, said: “Realtime Civil Engineering had the pleasure of working with a progressive client team on 33-35 Piccadilly, which allowed us to engage Heidelberg Materials to successfully develop the evoBuild low carbon concrete mix.

“Previously, low carbon saving mixes affected the concrete performance on initial curing times but the evoBuild mix has overcome this issue. This benefits our overall carbon footprint with no compromise on our construction programme.”