Materials milestone at Hinkley Point C

Hinkley Point C site in Somerset

Since 2014, more than 230,000 tonnes of Regen GGBS has been supplied to EDF’s contractors from Hanson’s Port Talbot site in south Wales.

Regen GGBS has ground granulated blast furnace slag in place of some of the normal Portland cement (PC) content in concrete – it therefore has less embedded carbon.

Using just one tonne of Regen GGBS in the concrete cuts embodied CO 2 by around 850kg, compared to using one tonne of Portland cement, Hanson says.

Stewart Cameron, head of nuclear operations at Hanson UK, said: “Around 200 million tonnes of CO 2 has been saved in reaching this milestone Regen GGBS load. It is a credit to all those involved as we continue to meet the standards expected of this high-profile project.”

As well as Regen GGBS, Hanson has also supplied other raw materials. To date, the company has produced just over a million cubic metres of concrete from the client’s on-site batching plants and provided five million tonnes of aggregates, 443,000 tonnes of marine sand, 171,000 tonnes of cement and 150,000 tonnes of asphalt to the project.

