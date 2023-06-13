MBO for Keighley fit-out specialist

The MBO team (clockwise from back left) – director Steve Cowley, sales & brand director Paul Alexander, contracts director Bobby Murriero, pre-construction director Steve Broadbent, CEO Dan Platt and finance director Vici Plunkett

Ultimate (Commercial Interiors) Ltd, based in Cross Hills near Keighley, specialises in fit-out, furniture, design and consultancy, with a particular focus on office spaces and hotels.

The MBO team comprises of long-standing co-owner Dan Platt who now takes up the role of chief executive, with Victoria Plunkett as finance director, Steve Broadbent as pre-construction director, Steve Cowley as director, Bobby Murriero as contracts director and Paul Alexander as sales & brand director together forming the new board.

The six have taken over management of the company from Mark Hickey and Mark Naisbitt, who founded Ultimate in 2002 and who are now stepping down. However, the pair will maintain a minority shareholding in the business.

In addition to its Yorkshire headquarters and showroom, Ultimate has offices in Manchester, Liverpool and Newcastle, and directly employs more than 40 people.

In its latest financial year, Ultimate grew turnover by 15% to more than £23m and plans to grow its pre-construction and delivery teams further this year.

Dan Platt, who joined Ultimate in 2007 as co-owner and director, said: “For the past 21 years Mark and Mark have worked hard to build a resilient and formidable business, which is highly respected in the market by clients, suppliers and competitors alike. During that time, Ultimate has enjoyed steady, progressive growth and has earned vast amounts of trust with clients, which means we enjoy a high volume of repeat business and recommendation and have lots of clients that have been with us since day one.”

Ultimate customers includes Quorn, Bettys & Taylors Group, Bet365, Stoke Football Club, PepsiCo, Skipton Building Society, the NHS and Arup. Ultimate has also fitted out thousands of hotel bedrooms for operators including Holiday Inn, Mercure and Marriott.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk