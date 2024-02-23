MBO for Sussex builders

From left to right are Andrew Arrow, Simon Pilbeam, Alan Corbett

With the retirement of owner-director Simon Pilbeam, Pilbeam Construction has been acquired by the management team of Alan Corbett and Andrew Arrow.

The family business, based in Southwick, near Shoreham-by-Sea, has been run by Simon Pilbeam since 1994, having been founded by his father Alan in 1955.

Alan Corbett now takes on the role of managing director with Andrew Arrow as director continuing with his pre-construction role and taking on the lead with business development.

Simon Pilbeam said: “I’m so proud of Pilbeam Construction and what we have achieved over the years, and I’m confident that the business will be in safe hands under Alan and Andrew, who I’m sure will continue to drive it forward.

“It’s not an easy decision to stand down when your business has been such a big part of your life and you are blessed with such loyal staff. But it’s a lot easier when you know the people taking over understand its values and will continue to provide our customers with outstanding service.”

Andrew Arrow said: “This is a big day for me because I’ve been involved with the company since 1993, it’s in my heart. Alan has been here since 2015, too, and for Simon to trust us to move the business forward is a real honour.”

