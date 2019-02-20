McAleer & Rushe gets approval for £85m hotel projects

CGI of the forthcoming Maldron Hotel in Glasgow

The two construction projects together represent an investment of about £85m for the Northern Ireland based developer and contractor.

McAleer & Rushe Contracts UK is scheduled to start construction on both hotels this summer, with practical completion anticipated within two years.

The hotels will be operated by Ireland’s largest hotel operator, Dalata Hotel Group, under its four-star Maldron brand.

The 300-bed Glasgow hotel, the first Maldron in Scotland, will be on Renfrew Street, close to Buchannan Street. It forms part of a wider masterplan by McAleer & Rushe to include 100,000 sqft of Grade A offices.

The 11-storey, 330-bed Maldron Hotel in Birmingham will be built on a derelict site close to New Street Station.

McAleer & Rushe property director Stephen Surphlis said: “The development of the two new Maldron Hotels are very exciting initiatives for both cities with the projects strategically located, catering for both business and leisure users.

“Glasgow has one of the fastest growing economies in the UK and Birmingham continues to secure a range of inward investment projects, with the opening of the HS2 high speed rail network in 2026.

“We’ve been encouraged by the support shown by both Local Authorities in processing the applications in a professional and timely manner allowing construction works to commence in the coming months and we look forward to working with in partnership with Dalata once again.”