McAleer & Rushe orders shower pods for Wembley students

Pods ready for shipment at Offsite Solutions' Somerset factory

McAleer & Rushe has ordered 761 glass-reinforced plastic (GRP) shower pods for a 20-storey development that it is building at Wembley Park, London, for developer Greystar.

This is Offsite Solutions’ second contract for McAleer & Rushe and will involve the production of standard and larger accessible and adaptable floorless enhanced GRP bathroom pods.

Designed by HTA, the building will provide purpose-built accommodation for 770 students. It will be operated under the Canvas brand and is scheduled to open to its first occupants in September 2025.

Offsite Solutions’ pod manufacturing at its factory in Somerset should be completed by spring 2024.

All the pods will be supplied floorless to minimise floor build-up. They will be fitted out at the factory with a wall-hung toilet, a wall hung basin, a vanity shelf with worktop, circular mirror above the basin, a mirrored two-door cabinet, a shower with a riser rail and a bi-fold shower door.

Greystar development associate Harrison Hart said: “As a business, we are driving the use of offsite construction for bathrooms for the majority of our student schemes as it aligns with our ESG commitments. Pods generate less waste through more efficient use of materials, less traffic to site, provide a better working environment for the bathroom fitout, and quality is better with significantly reduced snagging at practical completion.”

CGI of Greystar's student tower at Wembley Park, due for completion by September 2025 [image: HTA Design]

He added: “Design development for the bathrooms on this project has been an incredibly quick process and has been completed at an earlier stage than if we were using in-situ bathroom construction. It is then possible to see the first off pod early on to verify and refine the design detailing, and to inform the design of the student bedrooms. It also provides a benchmark for quality control.”

McAleer & Rushe contracts director Darragh Greenan added: “The use of bathroom pods for this project reflects our commitment to supporting offsite manufacturing and all the benefits it can bring – increasing efficiency on site, reducing material deliveries and the associated carbon emissions, and reducing site waste. There are also clear quality control advantages as we have the opportunity to assess the quality of the bathroom finishes before going into full production.”

