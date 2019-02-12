McAleer & Rushe starts £82m Paddington hotel

McAleer & Rushe's hotel scheme in Paddington Basin

McAleer & Rushe’s £82m contract is for a 620-room hotel/aparthotel hybrid.

Led by developer Concierge 3, a consortium of BSW Land & Property, Staycity and The Pickstock Group, the scheme is the final stage of the Paddington Basin Masterplan and part of a wider investment that has seen new offices, shops, homes and leisure facilities being built in recent years.

The new development will be constructed on an existing two-storey basement and feature a 373-bed Premier Inn and a 247-bed Staycity aparthotel across 19 floors. The development will also deliver 27,000-square-feet of social and community floorspace. It is expected to open in late summer 2021.

Emmett McGinley, commercial director of McAleer & Rushe Contracts UK said: “We are looking forward to working as development partners with Concierge 3 and all shareholders in delivering this exciting project within the wider Paddington regeneration masterplan. Our experience in delivering high quality mixed-use buildings will ensure this project is a real success and is currently our second major development in Paddington Basin.”

Hotels have been a core focus for the Northern Ireland contractor – it has delivered more than 24,000 hotel bedrooms across the UK and Ireland – and it has also branched out in recent years into the residential and student accommodation markets.