McAleer & Rushe to build £60m Barking tower block

CGI of the tower block

Yara Capital has appointed McAleer & Rushe main contractor for its development of 196 flats in London Road, Barking.

The building, on the site of an old bus depot, will range in height from nine to 22 storeys. It will have a mixture of studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartments as well as two commercial units on the ground floor and two roof terraces.

Construction is set to start in November and will be partly funded by BeFirst, the urban regeneration arm of Barking & Dagenham Council. Target completion date is June 2026.

McAleer & Rushe senior director Mark Diamond said: “As the trusted construction partner for key investors and developers in the industry, we are committed to delivering homes across a mixture of tenures including build to rent, private for sale, affordable housing and co-living. This latest residential contract, which is one of eight in the Greater London area, underpins our strong client relationships, our vast skill set and proven track record in delivering high quality city centre residential schemes.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk