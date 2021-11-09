McAleer & Rushe to build Liverpool hotel

CGI of the planned Maldron hotel in Liverpool

The 260-bed Maldron hotel has been pre-let by developer Valorem on a 35-year lease to Dalata Hotel Group – Ireland’s largest hotel operator.

Aviva Investors that will forward fund the development on behalf of the Aviva Linked Property Fund.

The nine-storey hotel will be at the junction of Liver Street and Park Lane in the city centre. Architect Urban Innovations has designed the building around an internal courtyard and with a façade of brickwork, glazing, and solid and perforated metal panels.

McAleer & Rushe will begin work on site in early 2022 with a view to the hotel being operational in autumn 2023.

Senior director Mark Diamond said: “It is a credit to the skill, expertise and reliability within the McAleer & Rushe team that we have been appointed to deliver this full turnkey project, of the highest quality, and we look forward to working closely with all partners as construction commences early next year.”

This will be the ninth hotel development that McAleer & Rushe has built for the Dalata Hotel Group since 2011, with four hotels currently under construction in Manchester, Glasgow, Bristol and Dublin.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk