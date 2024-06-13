McAleer & Rushe to hit £500m turnover next year

Accounts published by McAleer & Rushe Contracts UK Ltd for the year to 31st December 2023 show turnover up 8% to £436.4m, up from £404.3m in 2022.

Due to an increase in the cost of sales during the year, operating profit in 2023 was down 24% to £8.7m (2022: £11.6m) while pre-tax profit was £11.0m (2022: £12.1m).

Shareholders took out a dividend of £6m (2022: £7m).

Finance director Eamon Higgins revealed in the annual report that, building on contracts secured in 2023, turnover is expected to reach £450m this year and £500m in 2025.

Contracts completed in 2023 included the Exchange Square Premier Inn Hotel in Birmingham, a build-to-rent scheme in Brighton for Legal & General and student accommodation schemes in Norwich and Belfast.

