McAleer & Rushe wins £100m Dominus PBSA scheme

CGI of the 65 Crutched Friars development

The 65 Crutched Friars development, due to complete in summer 2027, will include rooms for more than 700 student homes in a 21-storey building.

The £100m scheme will also provide a permanent home for London’s Migration Museum

Located on the eastern edge of the City of London, the scheme has been designed by Danish architects 3XN to be sustainable in both construction and operation, targeting a BREEAM Outstanding rating as well as using offsite manufacturing, with prefabricated bathroom pods, a precast and unitised façade and both blue and green biodiverse roofs.

While demolition works have started, the major transformation of the former office block is due to begin within the next few weeks.

The development also secures the future of London’s Migration Museum with a purpose-built, three-floor 30,000 sq ft space, which will be free-to-enter thanks to a 60-year lease granted by the Ahluwalia family, owners of Dominus.

McAleer & Rushe senior director Mark Diamond said: “We’re thrilled to be delivering this prominent mixed-use scheme in the City of London as construction partner with Dominus. Our decade-long collaboration, involving several successful projects throughout the UK, is rooted in shared values and a commitment to delivering positive social value impact and community outreach. Crutched Friars is a prime example of our early engagement approach in action and with our experienced teams behind us, we are looking forward to working on this landmark visionary scheme with all stakeholders involved.”

