McAleer & Rushe wins Edinburgh Dockside build-to-rent project

The waterfront scheme, branded as Dockside and designed by 3DReid Architects, will be spread across four apartment blocks on a 2.5 acre site.

Landscaping will include a boardwalk connecting Albert Docks, the historic industrial docklands in the north of Leith, with Ocean Terminal, a shopping centre next to the development.

Goodstone, the UK build-to-rent platform of Australian finance group Macquarie, has re-engineered the project since acquiring it last year to make it fully-electric, with an air source heat pump in every apartment.

Goodstone Living construction director Lee Hawkins said: “We have focused on local sourcing of materials and alternatives to cement to achieve at least a 30% reduction in embodied carbon. A full redesign of the scheme, which will be fully electrified once operational, will enable us to cut operational carbon by more than 50%, meaning Dockside will be one of Scotland’s most sustainable residential developments.”

He added: “Construction starting at Dockside is also a milestone moment for Goodstone Living as it marks the start of delivery of our planned portfolio of rental communities across the UK.”

McAleer & Rushe contracts director Shane McCullagh said: “Goodstone and McAleer & Rushe share a commitment to making a positive impact in the communities we operate and Dockside is clear evidence of that in action... We will be delivering the project in a way that has long-lasting benefits for residents and local people and we look forward to getting on site.”

