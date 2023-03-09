  1. Instagram
Thu March 09 2023

  3. McAleer & Rushe wins Edinburgh Dockside build-to-rent project

McAleer & Rushe wins Edinburgh Dockside build-to-rent project

9 hours Goodstone Living has appointed contractor McAleer & Rushe to build at least 338 homes for a build-to-rent residential scheme in Leith, Edinburgh.

The Dockside development is designed by 3DReid Architects
The Dockside development is designed by 3DReid Architects

The waterfront scheme, branded as Dockside and designed by 3DReid Architects, will be spread across four apartment blocks on a 2.5 acre site.

Landscaping will include a boardwalk connecting Albert Docks, the historic industrial docklands in the north of Leith, with Ocean Terminal, a shopping centre next to the development. 

Goodstone, the UK build-to-rent platform of Australian finance group Macquarie, has re-engineered the project since acquiring it last year to make it fully-electric, with an air source heat pump in every apartment.

Goodstone Living construction director Lee Hawkins said: “We have focused on local sourcing of materials and alternatives to cement to achieve at least a 30% reduction in embodied carbon. A full redesign of the scheme, which will be fully electrified once operational, will enable us to cut operational carbon by more than 50%, meaning Dockside will be one of Scotland’s most sustainable residential developments.”

He added: “Construction starting at Dockside is also a milestone moment for Goodstone Living as it marks the start of delivery of our planned portfolio of rental communities across the UK.”

McAleer & Rushe contracts director Shane McCullagh said: “Goodstone and McAleer & Rushe share a commitment to making a positive impact in the communities we operate and Dockside is clear evidence of that in action... We will be delivering the project in a way that has long-lasting benefits for residents and local people and we look forward to getting on site.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

