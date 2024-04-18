McAlpine confirmed for new Broadgate towers

2 Finsbury Avenue (2FA) at Broadgate

Formal confirmation of the contract award follows Broadgate’s joint venture developers British Land and GIC signing a tenancy agreement with hedge fund Citadel and market maker Citadel Securities to lease 250,000 sq ft the new 750,000 sq ft development at 2 Finsbury Avenue (2FA).

Sir Robert McAlpine is expected to complete the £500m development in 2027.

The appointment follows work undertaken by McAlpine in building 100 Liverpool Street and 1 Broadgate, extending a longstanding partnership with British Land.

2FA will comprise a 21-storey West office tower and a 36-storey East office tower, standing 170-metre-high and characterised by triangular patterns combining a solid and glazed sawtooth-shaped façade. Architect is 3XN and structural engineer is Ramboll

The towers will be linked by a 12-storey podium, incorporating publicly accessible spaces, with a single-story Winter Garden at level 13 connecting the two towers.

2FA will be all-electric, targeting BREEAM Outstanding, WELL Platinum, WIRED Platinum, Nabers 5-star and EPC ‘A’ accreditations.

The development has had planning permission from the City of London Corporation since back in February 2021.

British Land head of development David Lockyer said: “Our longstanding and collaborative relationship with Sir Robert McAlpine has delivered fantastic buildings for us at Broadgate, so we are delighted to be working with them to deliver this iconic new building at the campus. 2FA will set a new standard for workspace in London and is further proof of the continued demand for world class, sustainable workspace in well-connected locations.”

Grant Findlay, executive managing director of buildings at Sir Robert McAlpine, said: “2 Finsbury Avenue is the sixth scheme in the Broadgate framework, following the multi-award-winning 100 Liverpool St and 1 Broadgate projects. This is testament to exemplary industry collaboration and our commitment to nurturing close relationships with our clients to better realise their aspirations and deliver technical excellence.”

British Land chief executive Simon Carter said: “2FA is an incredibly exciting scheme that will transform the London skyline with a unique dual tower design. It will be delivered into a supply-constrained market in 2027, and this landmark pre-let is further proof of the strong demand for the modern, sustainable office space at our well-connected, amenity-rich London campuses.”

