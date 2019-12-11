McAlpine gets started on Paradise phase two

One Centenary Way has an exposed structural steel façade

Extensive site clearance and enabling works have already taken place to allow construction of the 280,000 sq ft building to begin.

One Centenary Way will stand 13 storeys, overlooking the revamped Centenary Square, with a distinctive exposed steel frame.

Designed by Glenn Howells Architects, the building has three-metre wide horizontal windows encased within an exposed structural steel façade. The structural-led design is a response to the complex site location above the A38 Queensway tunnels, which will remain open throughout the construction process. The building will offer large office floorplates of up to 22,500 sq ft as well as retail space at ground floor level.

One Centenary Way follows on from the first phase of Paradise which includes One Chamberlain Square and Two Chamberlain Square. These buildings, along with public realm works, will complete this winter.

Developer Argent’s regional director, Rob Groves, said: “Since obtaining planning permission for One Centenary Way last year, we have been working hard behind the scenes to bring the building forward. The innovative design solution for One Centenary Way makes a strong statement and establishes a major new landmark for the city and we are confident of delivering a truly striking new building.

“The challenges of building above the A38 Queensway tunnels mean we needed a contractor with the right civil engineering expertise to get this stage of work moving. We are keen to now maintain momentum and move ahead with the second phase of Paradise.”

Birmingham City Council granted planning permission for the building in March 2018.

One Centenary Way is the first building to be developed in the second phase of Paradise. Phase Two also includes a new 22-storey four-star hotel, earmarked for completion in 2023. A further office building, Three Chamberlain Square, will complete phase two along with further public realm work that includes a new space, Ratcliff Square, between these buildings.

The overall £700m Paradise development comprises 10 buildings and two million square feet of space. It is being brought forward through Paradise Circus Limited Partnership (PCLP), a private-public joint venture with Birmingham City Council. The private sector funding for phase one and two is being managed by Hermes Investment Management, with Argent as the development manager.

