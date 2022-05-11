McAlpine JV to build £100m NHS rehab facility

The National Rehabilitation Centre, designed by Ryder Architecture and Arup

The National Rehabilitation Centre is one of the new National Health Service hospitals planned by the government. It will be built on the land that is part of the Stanford Hall Rehabilitation Estate (SHRE) near Rempstone in Nottinghamshire – midway between Loughborough and Nottingham. Stanford Hall is home to the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre, built for the Ministry of Defence by Interserve in 2018 for £200m.

The National Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) is a £100m initiative of the NHS and academia. Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust is the programme sponsor. It is collaborating with a partnership of 22 higher education institutions, led by the University of Nottingham and Loughborough University.

The NRC will combine under one roof clinical rehabilitation, research, development and commercial innovation, and training and education. It will have bed space for 70 residential patients.

The appointment of IHP as main contractor means that pre-construction activity can now start on site. Main construction will start subject to final agreements from government.

Both the NRC and the Defence facility, 400 metres away, are part of the overall Defence and National Rehabilitation Centre (DNRC) programme. The NRC will share knowledge and some specialist facilities with the Defence facility, in an unprecedented merging of MoD and NHS medical services.

Alongside IHP, the NRC project team includes Ryder Architecture, Arup as engineer and landscape architect Fira.

NRC programme director Miriam Duffy said: “IHP is a great fit and I’m impressed not just with their technical capability but with their understanding of the uniqueness of the NRC. We’re confident of creating a great construction partnership that will see the outstanding NRC building come to life and help us to get on with treating patients.”

