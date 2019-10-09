McAlpine poaches Laing O'Rourke cladding chief

Simone Starnini

Simone Starnini joins Sir Robert McAlpine after nearly 15 years with Laing O'Rourke as its head of façade engineering.

At LOR he was responsible for delivering the envelope for such projects as One Hyde Park, The Leadenhall Building, the Francis Crick Institute, and Guy’s and St Thomas' Hospital.

Mr Starnini began his career in academia at the College of Engineering of the University of Bologna. In 1998, he joined Focchi, an Italian curtain walling specialist contractor operating internationally. His projects with Focchi included several schemes in London, including the London Stock Exchange Building in Paternoster Square, a city block on 30 Gresham Street and the RBS building in Devonshire Square.

“I'm very excited to start this new adventure with Sir Robert McAlpine, a company I have admired since my sub-contracting days,” Mr Starnini said. “I've been impressed with the enthusiasm and commitment of their senior management and I'm eager to settle within the organisation and to start contributing to win and successfully deliver projects.”

Boyd McFee, director of engineering and technical services, added: “Throughout his prestigious career, Simone has delivered world-class projects and demonstrated the commitment to engineering excellence that typically underpins our values. He will be a tremendous asset to our façade department and our clients.”

