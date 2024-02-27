McAlpine recruits Keltbray’s Gandhi

Vip Gandhi

Sir Robert McAlpine has recruited Vip Gandhi drive the company’s growth plans in the infrastructure sector and oversee the delivery of major transport projects.

He joins McAlpine from Keltbray, where he was managing director for highway & renewables, having joined that company in 2021 as part of Keltbray’s acquisition of NMCN’s highways business out of administration.

Much of his earlier career was spent with Jacobs and Ringway Jacobs, where he spent 20 years, until 2019

Vip Gandhi joins at the same time that Sir Robert McAlpine has appointed two new framework directors – Richard Parker and David Polkey – who will be responsible for the delivery of nuclear work at Sellafield.

Tony Gates, Sir Robert McAlpine’s executive managing director of infrastructure, said that Gandhi’s appointment “demonstrates the continued success of our sector-based approach and I look forward to seeing him apply his talents to our UK wide operations”.

He added: “Along with Richard and David’s appointments, it’s an exciting time for Infrastructure, with clear growth plans for the years ahead.”

Vip Gandhi said: “Sir Robert McAlpine is one of the most prestigious companies in our industry, which delivers on the UK’s most important infrastructure projects, and I look forward to continuing this legacy and pursuing new growth opportunities.”

