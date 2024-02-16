McAlpine replaces chief executive

Neil Martin

Neil Martin joins Sir Robert McAlpine on Monday 19th February. He was previously chief executive of Lendlease Europe, a position he left last year, having been with the business since the early 1990s when it was Bovis.

McAlpine chair Ed McAlpine said: “Neil brings the essential skills and experience required to lead our business, with a clear focus on project selection and excellence in delivery.

“As well as welcoming Neil, we wholeheartedly thank outgoing Chief Executive, Paul Hamer, for his leadership and work over the last seven years to well position the business for the future.”

Neil Martin said: “Sir Robert McAlpine is one of the most respected businesses in the sector. Its reputation for building excellence and enviable 155-year history sets it apart from others. It is an absolute honour to become chief executive of a company that has worked on some of the country’s most iconic landmarks. I am excited to join the team and look forward to what the business can and will achieve over the coming years.”

Paul Hamer joined Sir Robert McAlpine as chief executive in 2017. He was previously CEO of consulting engineer White Young Green (WYG). At McAlpine he has been instrumental in driving a cultural shift at a company whose reputation had been sullied by its association with its leading role in the Economic League, the Consulting Association and industry blacklisting. Hamer led the company on a diversity and inclusivity drive, repositioning McAlpine at the vanguard of progressivism within the construction industry.

