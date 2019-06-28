McAlpine signed up for Leeds' Tower Works

Tower Works

Sir Robert McAlpine’s appointment follows submission of a planning application for the 245-unit build to rent scheme earlier this month. The delivery team also includes consulting engineer WSP, quantity surveyor Faithful & Gould and Ryder Architecture.

The historic Tower Works site will have two new residential buildings to the south of Leeds railway station. Ground floor commercial uses will be created as well as extensive new areas of public realm to enable a pedestrian route through from the city centre to the Holbeck Urban Village neighbourhood.

Sir Robert McAlpine regional managing director Mark Gibson said: “We are thrilled to be appointed as lead contractor on Tower Works for Richardson. We are already involved in the regeneration of the South Bank with the adjacent Mustard Wharf development, and this scheme is an exciting addition. The team looks forward to starting construction on site and continuing to work with the skilled local workforce.”

Ben Holmes, real estate director for Richardson, said: “The early appointment of Sir Robert McAlpine as main contractor demonstrates our clear intention to make an immediate start on site following the determination of planning. Not only are they one of the leading construction companies with a solid track record but they are already active in Leeds on a neighbouring site and they have the team, skills and equipment in place to start on site straight away.”

Gareth Callen, partner at Ryder Architecture added: "Tower Works is a unique setting – our concept designs respect the context and environment of the listed towers by combining the classical proportions of the towers with the rigour of Leeds' industrial heritage. Giotto, Verona and Little Chimney are celebrated and framed with a backdrop of residential buildings creating positive public spaces for the enjoyment of all."