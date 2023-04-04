McAlpine signs for £500m Bristol campus

CGI of the new campus, as seen from a train approaching Temple Meads station [Images: Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios]

Work on the University of Bristol’s new Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus starts next month after the university signed contracts with Sir Robert McAlpine.

The new campus at Cattle Market Road, next to Temple Meads Station, is expected to open in 2026. The site will be home to 4,600 students of business and technology as well as 650 staff. Residential accommodation on Temple Island will provide bedsits for around 900 students.

The new campus is centred on Bristol’s former Royal Mail sorting office. Turned into a 38,000 sqm academic building, it will be home to the University’s Business School, digital engineering research groups, Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation and the Quantum Technologies Innovation Centre.

Plans for the site were revised during the covid pandemic. Timelines have been adjusted and some of the spaces in the main building have been redesigned to allow greater flexibility for the future.

The campus is seen as a catalyst for the wider redevelopment of Bristol Temple Quarter, where 10,000 new homes are planned along with more purpose-built student accommodation.

The University of Bristol is working with Bristol City Council, the West of England Combined Authority, Network Rail and Homes England.

McAlpine director Sir Andrew McAlpine said: “This state-of-the-art academic facility at the heart of Bristol Temple Quarter’s regeneration project will bring huge socio-economic benefits to the city and the region. We look forward to working with the University of Bristol to bring their vision for the new Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus to life. Our teams of experts take pride in delivering outstanding facilities and making a long-lasting, positive impact on local communities for future generations.”

Aecom has been working as the University of Bristol’s project and cost consultants on the Temple Quarter programme since 2017. It will continue to support the university through the construction of the new campus. Osborne Clarke advised the university on the construction procurement and contracts for the projects.

