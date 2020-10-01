McAlpine starts Croydon’s Morello II

CGI of the Morello II scheme

The £350m regeneration scheme has already delivered 300 new apartments close to East Croydon rail station; the second phase will provide a further 456 units across three separate buildings.

The Morello II development, which McAlpine is now starting, will have 456 residential units across three separate buildings, including two 25-storey towers and a nine-storey block.

The Morello Estate consists of two 25-storey towers and will be home to 338 residential apartments, while the adjacent Cherry Orchard Gardens, the nine-storey building, will have 118 units for shared ownership and social rent.

The Morello Estate is funded by Mitsubishi Estate London and Menta Regeneration Ltd, and Cherry Orchard Gardens will be owned and operated by Clarion Housing Association.

In addition to the new homes, the development also includes 20,000 sq ft of retail and commercial floor space, new public realm and a new link bridge to East Croydon train station.

The development was previously being led by Redrow, but it has changed strategy and moved away from all London developments except Colindale, the old Hendon police college site that it is develpoing for housing.

Ian Cheung, managing director for Sir Robert McAlpine UK South, said: “We are delighted to have signed this contract and to have progressed to the start of construction, despite the challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic over the last six months. This is testament to the strength of the trusted relationship we have built with Menta Regeneration Ltd, the funding partners, and Gleeds, during the pre-construction phase.”

The development will be ready for occupation in 2023.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk