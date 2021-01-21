McAlpine starts St Marylebone heritage works

St Marylebone Parish Church

The project is designed to remove the Grade I listed church from Historic England’s Buildings at Risk Register.

Conservation and restoration work will reinstate lost architectural features of the Georgian parish church and the roof is to be re-tiled with new Welsh slate over improved lead detailing.

Inside works will include installation of a new staircase and lift to improve access to the crypt, new internal walls, doors, flooring and upgraded mechanical and electrical installations. The crypt and ground floor levels of the ancillary portions of the parish church will also be refurbished. Monuments and chandeliers will be removed and restored before being set back in place.

The work, designed by Caroe Architecture and led by Craig Chandler, project manager for Sir Robert McAlpine Special Projects, started on site in January 2021.

The wider specialist team includes Focus Consultants as project manager and contract administrator, Alan Baxter as structural engineer, Synergy Construction & Property Consultants as quantity surveyor, CBG as building services consultant and Phillip Waller Consulting as CDM adviser.

Paul Heather, Sir Robert McAlpine’s London managing director, said that the contract was “a flagship heritage project envisioned by London’s foremost consultants and carried out to the highest standards by a select group of specialist contractors”.

Mike Coleman, operations director for Sir Robert McAlpine Special Projects, said that the project “encapsulates Special Projects’ primary focus – complex heritage restoration and adaptation projects, and the unique challenges such works and structures present – and enables us to extend our expertise once more to an ecclesiastical scheme.

“The team performed superbly during the tender period, and great credit goes to Craig Chandler, whose academic and professional background, outstanding track record on similar projects and deep commitment to heritage conservation and refurbishment, made him the perfect project manager for St Marylebone.”

Contract value was not disclosed. The works are due to be completed in 2022.

