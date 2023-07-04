McAuliffe adds Cats and Komatsus

The new Komatsus are equipped with 3D GPS and AutoCAD software

With finance provided by Lloyds Bank, the family-owned company has added two Caterpillar 340 excavators and two Komatsu D61 ‘intelligent’ dozers.

The machines replace older models as part of McAuliffe’s three-year replacement cycle. The newer machines are equipped with engines up to 20% more fuel efficient than the previous machines. The Komatsu dozers are also equipped with 3D GPS and AutoCAD software to help operators navigate the site more easily and accurately, as well as performing some functions automatically.

John McAuliffe, group managing director of McAuliffe Group, said:“There’s significant demand for housing in both the private rental and social housing sectors, meaning we’re incredibly busy. In particular, demand in Birmingham is booming, and we’re currently involved in five high-rise sites in the city centre.

By investing in our machinery, we’re able to meet the demand from our customers, while offering them the best and most efficient service possible.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk