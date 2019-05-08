McAvoy recruits new managing director

Eugene Lynch, left, and Mark Lowry

Eugene Lynch had been managing director of McAvoy since 2007. Now chief executive, he will lead the group’s expansion into the residential sector and the development of a new offsite housing factory.

Mark Lowry has joined McAvoy as managing director, taking full responsibility for the existing business in Dungannon. A past chairman of the Institution of Civil Engineers Northern Ireland, Mr Lowry joined Farrans Construction, part of the CRH group, in 1987 and moved up the ranks, becoming chief executive of Northstone in 2009 and later CRH director in charge of corporate social responsibility and sustainability. CRH is the second largest building materials group in the world, with 90,000 employees and annual sales of €27bn.

McAvoy Group chair Orla Corr said, “This is a really exciting phase in the history of the group. We have an ambitious growth strategy in place which includes plans to double the size of our existing business by 2025. This will be achieved by retaining and expanding our market share in the healthcare, education, infrastructure and commercial sectors and by growing our modular hire business.

“We are very pleased with how the market has received our launch into the offsite housing sector, which has generated a lot of interest and commercial opportunities for the business. Under Eugene’s leadership, we aim to be manufacturing around 1,000 new homes a year by 2023 under the Smart Living brand.”

Mark Lowry said: “McAvoy has made impressive strides in recent years and is helping to change the face of offsite construction in the UK and Ireland. The group has successfully expanded into new sectors and is winning and delivering a really diverse portfolio of projects. It also demonstrates strong commitments to its customers, its employees and the communities in which it operates.”