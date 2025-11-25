McAvoy strengthens healthcare offer with design appointment

Matthew Usher

McAvoy has recruited architect Matthew Usher as healthcare design manager.

Usher joins McAvoy with a strong background in healthcare architecture, having previously worked as project architect at Corstorphine & Wright

At McAvoy, he will lead on health-related design projects, helping to shape future modular facilities manufactured for both rental and sale.

The appointment comes at a key time of growth for McAvoy’s healthcare portfolio: this year it was awarded a place on the NHS Commercial Solutions Framework (Lot 2: modular & prefabricated building services) for the first time. It was also reappointed to the NHS Shared Business Services (SBS) modular building framework for a third consecutive term.

Laura McCormick, healthcare strategy lead at McAvoy, said: “Healthcare providers continue to face rising demand, operational pressures and budget constraints. Strengthening our design capability is a key part of our strategy to help trusts deliver the facilities they need, including optimising funding, accelerating delivery programmes, and supporting long-term adaptability. Matthew’s specialist background in healthcare architecture will improve the service we provide at every stage of a project, from early engagement through to design and delivery. We’re delighted to welcome him to the team.”

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