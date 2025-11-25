  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

24 June 2026

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. McAvoy strengthens healthcare offer with design appointment

McAvoy strengthens healthcare offer with design appointment

25 Nov 25 Offsite manufacturer McAvoy is looking to develop its offer for the healthcare sector.

Matthew Usher
Matthew Usher

McAvoy has recruited architect Matthew Usher as healthcare design manager.

Usher joins McAvoy with a strong background in healthcare architecture, having previously worked as project architect at Corstorphine & Wright

At McAvoy, he will lead on health-related design projects, helping to shape future modular facilities manufactured for both rental and sale.

The appointment comes at a key time of growth for McAvoy’s healthcare portfolio: this year it was awarded a place on the NHS Commercial Solutions Framework (Lot 2: modular & prefabricated building services) for the first time. It was also reappointed to the NHS Shared Business Services (SBS) modular building framework for a third consecutive term.

Laura McCormick, healthcare strategy lead at McAvoy, said: “Healthcare providers continue to face rising demand, operational pressures and budget constraints. Strengthening our design capability is a key part of our strategy to help trusts deliver the facilities they need, including optimising funding, accelerating delivery programmes, and supporting long-term adaptability. Matthew’s specialist background in healthcare architecture will improve the service we provide at every stage of a project, from early engagement through to design and delivery. We’re delighted to welcome him to the team.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »