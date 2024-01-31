McCarthy Stone recruits Crest Nicholson regional MD

Alex Stark

Alex Stark joins McCarthy Stone from Crest Nicholson, where for the past three years he was managing director of its eastern division and an executive board member. Previously, he ran Redrow Homes’ eastern division, and before that was sales director at Barratt Homes London.

McCarthy Stone’s London & South East team is currently selling across 35 developments and looking to buy at least 12 new sites per year.

Alex Stark will manage the division’s land and construction budget, with a gross development value of £300m over the next three years. He will also join McCarthy Stone’s executive board.

Chief executive John Tonkiss said: “Alex has significant experience of the house-building sector and I’m delighted to welcome him to the business. His knowledge will be integral to helping us open new high-quality and affordable retirement communities across London and the southeast.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk