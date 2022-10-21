McGee to knock down St John’s Wood Barracks

CGI of the redeveloped St John’s Wood Square

Demolition contractor McGee has been appointed for enabling works, including the demolition of existing barracks buildings.

McGee is due to start work on the scheme before the month is out, delivering a collection of specialist activities, including asbestos removal, UKPN works, demolition and enabling works.

Group managing director Seb Fossey said: "McGee has an extensive track record of delivering similar, and broader, scopes of work on a number of super-prime residential developments in London and I’m delighted that our client has put their trust in the experience of our team to get this highly anticipated scheme up and running.”

The 2.2-hectare site, which served as headquarters for the Royal Horse Artillery until 2012, is in the heart of St John's Wood between Finchley Road and Primrose Hill. The site is being transformed into a residential development providing 179 homes.

Westminster City Council first granted planning permission a residential scheme on the site in 2011. St John’s Wood Square Ltd was then acquired by Malaysian billionnaire Ananda Krishnan for a reported £250m. A revised planning application for the site was approved in 2015.

Lendlease was appointed as main contractor to the scheme back in 2017, at which time the project was estimated at £1.5bn.

The consent allows for the provision of 117 private dwellings and 100 affordable dwellings, of which 41 are to be built somewhere else – converting a building on Old Marylebone Road. The project also involves the restoration and re-purposing of the Grade II listed barracks’ Riding School as an amenity.

Before any of the private homes onsite can be occupied, the 41 offsite affordable homes have to be completed.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk