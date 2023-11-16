McGee wins South Molton Triangle package

CGI of the revamped South Molton Triangle

McGee has been appointed to deliver a major integrated package of works directly for client Grosvenor and Mitsui Fudosan UK.

The South Molton Triangle is a 370,000 sq ft mixed-use scheme in Mayfair to create new office space, affordable housing, shops, restaurants and leisure space, all stitched together with improved public realm.

McGee’s role will focus on the 267,000 sq ft joint venture between Grosvenor and Mitsui Fudosan UK at the centre of the South Molton Triangle. This element will deliver two office buildings, with street level retail.

Following an early package of works involving the soft-strip and removal of hazardous materials, McGee will now complete façade retention and underpinning works, demolition, piling, bulk excavation and reinforced concrete works to the new basement and core.

The development is in the Mayfair Conservation Area and includes several Grade II listed buildings. To preserve the historical character, the majority of the external facing façades are either retained in place or carefully dismantled and stored for future reconstruction.

A single-storey basement will be constructed to the full site footprint, with the north side constructed over the Bond Street Elizabeth Line station. A second basement will be constructed to south side. Extensive groundworks are required in this geotechnically challenging area to enable the basement construction, McGee said, including extensive underpinning, piling and groundwater management.

Works are already under way on site with the entire project set for completion in 2027.

McGee group managing director Seb Fossey said: "We are incredibly pleased to have secured Grosvenor and Mitsui Fudosan UKs trust in our operating model. Our early engagement and collaborative approach allowed us to not only optimise the programme but also identify and implement innovative carbon-saving measures."

Grosvenor director of development Simon Armstrong said: “The South Molton Triangle will be a leading example of how regeneration and placemaking can create high quality sustainable places to live work and enjoy, whilst protecting and enhancing the character of a historic area.

“McGee demonstrated an unparalleled understanding of our vision, coupled with the technical and operational competencies to deliver it. Their commitment and experience in preserving historic building façades, while developing innovative carbon solutions, perfectly aligned with our commitments.”

