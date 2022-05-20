McGoff acquires Rochdale Road build-to-rent scheme

Artist's impression of the development

McGoff Construction, as principal contractor, expects to start on site later this year.

The McGoff Group purchased the site from Peter Read Investments Limited, with planning consent for the 237 unit scheme. This development is within the area covered by the council’s Victoria North strategic regeneration framework.

The development will be part of McGoff’s Downtown brand, like the 374-unit Downtown scheme on Woden Street in Salford.

Designed by Jon Matthews Architects, the Rochdale Road development will have a mix of apartments and duplex townhouses, some with balconies, garages and gardens, housed within three new buildings. Basement parking will be provided with 35 vehicles

To fit with the industrial industrious heritage of the area – Rochdale Road Gas Works were nearby – the façade comprises brick, pre-cast concrete detailing and full height metal windows. A different brick will be used for each building.

McGoff Group director Chris McGoff said: “The site on Rochdale Road is superb; it ideally suits a sophisticated build-to-rent scheme. We firmly believe this is the best approach for the site with Manchester continuing to see some of the best rental yields in the UK.

“Furthermore, the Group’s proven ability to acquire, design, build, operate and maintain residential developments ensures the future success of this scheme. Having enjoyed unprecedented success at Downtown, and following the launch of Downtown Asset Management, we have established strong working relationships with both institutions and individual landlords, and are perfectly placed to embark upon a new Build to Rent scheme in the city.”

Dave McGoff, another of the four brothers than runs the business, added: “The group’s approach to controlling every aspect of delivery from planning management, site acquisition, design, construction procurement and asset management not only de-risks project delivery from a build point of view, but also adds protection via the inherent early stage and legacy control we have, making us a perfect counter party for funders and institutional investors.

“In addition, our skill sets across residential development, as well as care home and childcare operation, ensure we are the ideal joint venture partner across a broad range of sectors. Everyone needs a good builder, but the worth of the same is a rising commodity, particularly in a market which is evolving and that will benefit from a true end to end delivery model in what are volatile and rapidly changing economic times.”

