McGoff makes addition to its board

McGoff Construction’s care & residential division currently has 12 schemes on site across the northwest and midlands. The £92m portfolio includes a £15m scheme in Lymm, with a further nine schemes currently going through the planning and design process.

Gary Wilson has worked with the Altrincham-based contractor on a consultancy basis since 2018 before taking up the role of construction director in January. He has previously been an operations director at both Wates and Multibuild.

“I have known and previously worked alongside the McGoff brothers for a number of years,” he said,” and feel that the ethos and strategy of the business is unparalleled in this turbulent industry. McGoff Construction have unprecedented visibility on negotiated contracts and in turn me and my team have the ability to plan, innovate, procure and execute work to exacting standards in a safe and environmentally conscious way.”

Managing director Dave McGoff added: “I have been fortunate enough to have worked with Gary for many years, we are delighted to have Gary join the Board and very much welcome the experience and knowledge he brings with him.”

McGoff Construction has been on the rebound from a difficult pandemic that saw its turnover fall 30% for the year to March 2021 to £57m and pre-tax profit fall 50% to £189,000.

