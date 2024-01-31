McGoff plans Herne Bay care and retirement scheme

McGoff is planning to redevelop an existing derelict building as well as put up bungalows

McGoff Group has acquired a four-acre site in Herne Bay for a development comprising a 67-bed care facility and 49 bungalows.

With a combined build contract of £21m, McGoff plans to retain and refurbish part of the existing derelict buildings on the site off Canterbury Road for the nursing home element.

The new-build bungalows, aimed at people over the age of 55, will be marketed to private buyers and will be overseen by Downtown Asset Management, the property management arm of the McGoff business.

The care home will be the first in the south of the country for McGoff’s New Care division.

The build programme is expected to take approximately two years. Work on site is set to start imminently, McGoff said, and it is already planning a second phase of the development with 72 apartments.

McGoff Group director Chris McGoff said: “We are renowned for our residential schemes, all of which deliver luxury homes with additional elements in areas where people want to live, which is exactly what we have planned for Herne Bay.

“Furthermore, the care home will be the first in the south for New Care, who already have 15 well established and highly regarded care facilities across the northwest, midlands and Yorkshire.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk