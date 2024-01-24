McGoff starts Bowdon scheme for young and old

Left to right are McGoff project manager Ryan Cagney, contracts manager Shaun Flanagan, managing director Dean Johnston, New Care chairman Dominic Kay and nursery manager Alison O-Connor-Limb

McGoff’s development on the corner of Langham Road and Marlborough Road in Bowdon will feature a purpose-built 51-bed care home and children’s day nursery with approximately 90 places.

It is being built on the site of the former Bowdon Mercure hotel, within the Bowdon Conservation Area.

Prior to breaking ground, the company has overseen the demolition of much of the hotel and prepared the land for redevelopment. Two of the old buildings have been retained, the Hydro building and Hawthorn Lea villas, which will be incorporated into the new development.

A joint venture with Patrick Properties, it is the second such development for the McGoff Group in Cheshire, building on its first intergenerational scheme in Lymm that has been operational for more than 12 months.

McGoff Construction Services group managing director Dean Johnston, said: “We’re delighted to officially get started on site in Bowdon, transforming the derelict hotel site into much needed care facilities for some of the oldest and youngest member of our local community. Following the success of our flagship first intergeneration scheme in Lymm, we have seen first-hand the incredible impact this kind of setting can provide for the local community and are very much looking forward to delivering this in Bowdon.”

Other McGoff Group businesses will also be involved in the construction process: Panacea Building Systems will supply the lightweight steel frame, integrated roofing and bespoke drylining installations for the care home; McGoff Group Facilities Services and Edencroft will install the passive fire and mechanical & electrical services respectively.

With construction now under way, practical completion for the nursery is due in April 2025 and the care home in May 2025.

