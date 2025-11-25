McHale to buy Marubeni-Komatsu and become UK Komatsu distributor

Shown left to right are Tito Baldan (Komatsu), Tim Shanahan (McHale), Tadashi Maeda (Komatsu), Michael McHale and Göksel Güner (Komatsu)

After more than 50 years of trading, Japanese trading conglomerate Marubeni is selling its UK construction machinery distribution business to McHale Plant Sales, one of Ireland’s leading distributors of construction, quarrying, recycling, forestry and agricultural equipment.

To support the transition, Komatsu Europe will take a minority shareholding in McHale Plant Sales.

Following completion of the transition on 1st January 2026 (subject to regulatory approval), the company plans to trade as McHale Komatsu in the UK.

Redditch-based Marubeni-Komatsu Ltd was founded in the UK in 1972 as the sole distributor for Komatsu construction and utility equipment.

Its most recently filed accounts show a 22% fall in turnover in the year to 31st March 2024, from £213.6m to £167.4m, with pre-tax profit slipping from £7.7m to £4.5m.

Michael McHale, chairman of McHale Plant Sales, said: “This is a proud moment for our team. The Komatsu brand has been central to our success in Ireland for many years, and with our enhanced distribution reach we are now in a position to bring our customer-focused approach, experience, and dedication to excellence to the UK. We look forward very much to working with our new colleagues to deliver on our plans.”

McHale Plant Sales says that it plans to maintain all existing distribution branches, ensuring continuity of service for customers, while investing further in customer support.

It also said that it will continue to honour all existing warranties and maintenance contracts.

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