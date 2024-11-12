McLaren appoints building safety director

Paul Woodhams

McLaren Construction has created the new position of managing director for building safety & refurbishment because of the growing opportunities it sees in this sector.

Paul Woodhams has been promoted to fill it, reporting to John Butten, managing director for regeneration.

Woodhams joined McLaren in 2021 as operations director and has since led a range of estate remediation projects, including the Chalcots Estate in Camden where McLaren is replacing the building envelope on four high-rise towers.

He has been tasked with building a team specialising in building safety, regulatory compliance, complex building re-modelling, re-cladding, passive and active fire protection upgrades, home interior and mechanical & electrical upgrades.

John Butten said: “Building safety and refurbishment is a growing market for our business, as developers seek to comply with the latest building regulations. Paul stepping into a managing director role focussed on this sector underscores our commitment to deliver excellence and support our clients. Paul will oversee a growing team that is experienced in the intricacies of remediation programmes – oftentimes delivered in live environments and occupied buildings – who is dedicated to solving the most complex of challenges.”

