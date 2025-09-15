McLaren builds Swindon warehouse

Roofing and cladding work has now begun

McLaren Construction (Midlands & North) is putting up a 545,414 sq ft industrial facility at Panattoni Park Swindon.

It is the contractor’s first scheme for Panattoni in the southwest region.

The project, which is Unit 4 at the former Honda site in Swindon, is already well under way with the steel works completed and roofing and cladding progressing well. The scheme will include two storeys of office accommodation and a decked car park, along with all associated site and external works including roads, service yards, car parking, hard and soft landscaping, drainage and building services.

Historically, the site was used as brownfield land before being an airfield during World War II, and then later it was redeveloped for car manufacturing by Honda in the late 20th century. This regeneration is part of Panattoni’s wider plan to bring new life and jobs to the area following the closure of Honda’s operations in 2021.

The design and build contract is set to complete in January 2026.

The project team includes UMC Architects, with Kam Project Consultants as quantity surveyor and BWB Consulting as the structural and civil engineer. Construction CDM Services is the principal designer and C3 Design Approvals is overseeing building control.

Luke Arnold, regional director at McLaren Midlands & North, said: “It’s a significant step in our growth across the southwest and an opportunity to deliver a building of real environmental ambition. Our team is focused on meeting the fast-track programme and supporting Panattoni’s vision for the site’s transformation.”

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