McLaren Construction on course for £1bn turnover

McLaren Construction founder and chairman Kevin Taylor

In the year to 31st July 2023 McLaren Construction generated revenues up 22% to £964m and made a pre-tax profit of £6.4m.

Over the past couple of years the business has been buoyed by strong performances in the commercial office, leisure, industrial & logistics, residential and data centre markets. In FY 2022 the company saw 39% revenue growth, up from £541m in 2021.

Notable projects last year included ExCel London Convention centre, continuing work on developer Quintain’s Wembley Park build-to-rent estate, the Salvation Army’s new HQ, a new F1 head office facility for Aston Martin and projects for developers including British Land, Argent, Tishman Speyer, Aviva and Landsec.

Employee numbers rose by 140 to 900 in 2022/2023, and during 2023 McLaren also relocated its head office to Canary Wharf, saving on office rental costs.

McLaren Construction Group chairman Kevin Taylor said: “We have had a good year, working successfully through challenging economic times. McLaren Construction is a highly consistent performer, trusted by our customers and our teams to deliver across the vibrant mix of building sectors.

“Having founded McLaren Construction in 2001, I am proud that we are close to breaching the £1bn barrier, but quality of construction and sustainable profitability will always be the most important goals for myself and our executive team.”

