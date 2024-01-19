McLaren gets go-ahead for Manchester student scheme

CGI of the Upper Brook Street scheme

Construction is set to start this spring on 216,000 sq ft of purpose-built life science space and accommodation for 737 students.

McLaren Property, Kadans Science Partner, Property Alliance Group and Moda Living are collaborating on a wider masterplan for Upper Brook Street, developing several sites to create a new neighbourhood for the city.

The planning permission awarded by Manchester City Council relates to McLaren Property and Kadans Science Partner’s portion of the masterplan, delivering 490,000 sq ft across two purpose-built student accommodation buildings of nine-storey and 23-storeys, totalling 737 student bedspaces (288 studios and 449 cluster bedrooms).

A nine-storey building will have 216,000 sq ft of technical real estate space, developed by Kadans, while the student accommodation will be developed by McLaren Property.

The plans will also bring forward space for a community centre, commercial units and new public realm.

McLaren Property divisional managing director David Atherton said: “This is a milestone moment for a project that is a true example of collaboration between developers, the council and wider stakeholders to drive positive change. We are now focused on delivering exemplary buildings and the raft of community benefits that this project will deliver. We look forward to the construction phase and bringing about the long term positive contribution these new buildings and neighbourhood will make to Manchester’s economy.”

Kadans Science Partner senior development manager Will Fogden added: “Adopting a philosophy of designing ‘inside-out’, the scheme combines strong architectural language with robust functionality to create an optimum framework for innovation and collaboration.”

Manchester City Council has also resolved to grant planning permission to Property Alliance Group and Moda Living for its portion of the wider masterplan, providing 550,000 sq ft of life science floorspace and 983 student beds, along with new community facilities.

The wider masterplan, drawn up by architects Hawkins Brown, Sheppard Robson and SimpsonHaugh, proposes a total of 766,000 sq ft of life science accommodation and 1,720 student beds.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk