McLaren in for Hove storage depot

How the Hove Big Yellow is expected to look

Hove will be the 16th Big Yellow self-storage facility that McLaren has built – its first was in Finchley, North London back in 2002.

Since then the partnership has evolved to build more than one million square feet of self-storage and office space across the UK.

The latest depot, opening in Hove by spring 2022, will provide 58,000 sq ft of maximum lettable area (MLA) including 4,700 sq ft of flexible office space. The scheme includes the construction of a two-level basement self-storage unit with an area of green roof and associated external works. Site setup began this month.

Big Yellow construction director Nigel Hartley said: “Our new store portfolio has been delivered with the expertise and great long-term relationships formed within our supply chain. McLaren’s past performance for Big Yellow is excellent and it is testament to our team ethos, developed during the past two decades that we are once again building a complex and challenging store with a highly rated partner.

“In terms of delivery, McLaren Construction has an enviable track record in this sector, having built more than 20 million square feet of high-quality, complex, industrial and logistics space since its inception in 2001.”

McLaren regional managing director Jay Newman added: “By working closely with Big Yellow from the early stages of the project, we look forward to overcoming technical construction challenges and ensure social distancing is embedded into our approach without compromising the programme. We are excited to build an outstanding new storage facility for the people of Hove, delivered on time.”

