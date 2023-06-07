McLaren lands £28m Hornchurch health centre

Artist's impression of the St George’s Health & Wellbeing Hub

The St George’s Health & Wellbeing Hub will bring together primary care, mental health and prevention services, along with cancer care and dialysis in purpose-built premises for the London boroughs of Havering, Redbridge and Barking & Dagenham.

Groundworks have begun on the construction site, off Suttons Lane in Hornchurch. Contractors have carried out clearance works including site surveys and asbestos removal, parts of the old St George’s Hospital building have been demolished and the grounds have been levelled to prepare the site for the new centre.

The facility, being built for NHS North East London, will also provide space for local voluntary, community and support groups working to improve health and wellbeing. There will be a café, education and meeting spaces and a communal garden.

McLaren’s divisional director and head of healthcare, Richard Eager, said: “This handsome building will be a flagship for the delivery of a truly integrated model of care. We have been able to help this expert partnership deliver their ambitious plans in an affordable way, despite rising construction costs, through the right mix of modern technology and traditional construction methods.”

He added: “With recent instructions from both the NHS and private sector healthcare providers, McLaren is taking an active part in the transformation of primary care services in England.”

McLaren will be using a hybrid of traditional and offsite construction for the three-storey building. An engineered kit will be brought to site and assembled, reducing the total construction programme.

Completion is scheduled for May 2024.

