McLaren plans Watford development

Artist's impression of McLaren Living's Watford plans

McLaren is planning a mixed-use development with build-to-rent apartments and commercial space on the site, purchased from the Police & Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has moved to new premises.

McLaren is first undertaking decommissioning works and expects to be ready to start building works in the spring.

McLaren Living plans to submit a planning application to Watford Borough Council in early 2024 for approximately 300 build-to-rent homes and 30,000 sqft of commercial space.

