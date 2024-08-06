McLaren reorganises for growth with McAlpine recruit

Vince Lydon has moved from McAlpine to McLaren

McLaren Construction has recruited Vince Lydon from Sir Robert McAlpine to be managing director in charge of its new Construction Management and Specialist Projects division, focused on large real estate and public sector projects.

Vince Lydon spent nine years in his previous role of deputy managing director for London at Sir Robert McAlpine after working for Balfour Beatty, Bovis and Lendlease, where he oversaw the delivery of major projects for BAA, Stanhope, Grosvenor, Land Securities, Soho Estates and The Crown Estate, among others.

McLaren Construction chief executive Paul Heather said: “Following a period of sustainable growth for McLaren Construction, a new division focused on large scale projects and programmes will see us develop our capabilities in construction management and adapt to an evolving market. Quality of construction and stable profitability continue to be two of our highest priorities, and with Vince Lydon at the helm of the new division in addition to our existing senior team we will quickly expand into delivering more of the largest and most exciting projects across the UK."

Construction Management and Specialist Projects will work alongside other divisions within McLaren, including the rebranded Regeneration division. Regeneration is led by managing director John Butten and will continue to focus upon building safety, refurbishment, mixed-use and public/private sector regeneration projects. The division delivers existing projects for customers with long standing relationships such as Argent, Quintain, Greystar and Landsec.

McLaren Construction's London and South division is led by managing director Darren Gill, supported by David Gavin as managing director for industrial and logistics work and Tony LaCroix for data centre projects. Gary Cramp continues as managing director for the Midlands and North division.

McLaren’s UAE division is led by managing director Mark Stephen Hunt, focused on commercial and data centre projects, as well as hospitality, retail and mixed-use developments in the region.

Executive chairman Kevin Taylor said: "It is an exciting time for our business as we create a new division to respond to increasing demand for our services and mobilise all our teams for a resurgence in sectors such as residential development. Under the established leadership of Paul Heather and the divisional managing directors, our teams have been growing from strength to strength.

“We have not only been executing projects at consistently high standards, but we have also been awarded work in our target sectors, during one of the most challenging markets of recent times, which gives us the confidence to expand further.”

