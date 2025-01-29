McLaren secures £60m Mayfair mixed-use contract

CGI of the completed project

The seven-storey, 58,000 sq ft development includes lower ground, ground and first floor retail space with five storeys of office and event space above.

The building was designed by Foster & Partners for developer O&H Properties and features a striking precast concrete and brick façade with curved triple-glazed bay windows and a zinc shingle roof.

The design also includes a complex three-storey basement and McLaren will employ a top-down construction method to maximise time, cost and safety benefits.

McLaren will cast the central section of the ground floor slab to enable the cores to be built at the same time as excavating down and casting the basement floor slabs and liner walls.

An extensive temporary works scheme includes 33m deep, 1.2m-diameter piles and 15m steel plunge columns to support the cores and ground floor slab, allowing the basement box and jump forming of cores to happen simultaneously.

The restricted street-corner site and busy Mayfair location will require careful planning and co-ordination with the City of Westminster to develop a logistics strategy and traffic management plan to minimise disruption to the local road network.

The Grade II-listed shopfront of Wartski jewellers at 14 Grafton Street has been dismantled and will be reassembled in Barlow Place during a later phase of the redevelopment. The final mixed-use redevelopment of the site between New Bond Street, Grafton Street and Bruton Street will feature new homes, a hotel, office and retail space, bars and restaurants.

Darren Gill, McLaren Construction’s managing director (London & South), said: "There is a deep and complex basement to be constructed before this beautiful new building rises above Grafton Street. We know from considerable experience of working in the Oxford Street area that this technical feat will be pulled off in a tight site surrounded by a lot of activity. Occupiers and passers by will see a smart new addition to the West End without ever realising how precisely planned and engineered it needs to be."

The 105-week construction programme is due to complete in Spring 2026. Key subcontractors on the project will be:

• Groundwork, civils and concrete for the basement box: McGee

• Steel frame: BHC

• Pre-cast façade: Techrete

• Glazing: Seele

• Roofing: All Metal Roofing.

