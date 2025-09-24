McLaren signs for Wrexham’s new Kop

The external brick facade pays homage to the Wrexham’s 'Terracottapolis' nickname

Wrexham AFC has appointed McLaren Construction Midlands and North under a pre-construction services agreement (PCSA) for the redevelopment of the Kop Stand at its STōK Cae Ras stadium (or Racecourse Ground in English).

Under the PCSA, McLaren Construction will lead on developing final designs, tendering subcontractor packages and refining construction timelines and delivery strategies for the works.

Early works will begin later this month. The full build programme is scheduled for completion during the 2026/27 season.

The 5,500-capacity new Kop Stand, designed by Populous, will increase stadium capacity to more than 18,000 as well as bring improved facilities.

As part of the wider Wrexham Gateway Partnership, which includes Wrexham University, Wrexham County Borough Council and the Welsh government, the Kop Stand redevelopment is the first major step in a series of projects designed to enhance the city’s infrastructure and public realm.

Wrexham AFC chief executive Michael Williamson said: “The appointment of McLaren under PCSA is a pivotal moment for the club, not only in delivering on a long-standing promise to our supporters but in unlocking the potential of the Racecourse Ground as a top-tier venue for domestic and international football. The new Kop Stand will be the heart of the reimagined stadium – increasing capacity, enhancing the experience for fans, and anchoring our place in our home city and as part of the wider Gateway Partnership regeneration plans.”

McLaren Construction operations director Joel Casstles said: “We’re incredibly proud to be part of a project with such historical, cultural, and sporting significance. Wrexham AFC holds a special place in the heart of the community, and we’re committed to delivering a high-quality scheme that supports the club’s ambitions, creates local employment opportunities, and celebrates the legacy of this unique football ground.”

Wrexham Association Football Club was acquired by American actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in February 2021, when it was a non-League side. It has since climbed three divisions and is now in the Championship, the second tier of English football.

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