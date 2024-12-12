McLaren spreads to Leeds with ISG recruits

McLaren Construction’s Yorkshire & North East leadership team is (left to right) David Faulkner, Andrew Beaumont and Richard Harding

McLaren Construction has recruited former ISG regional director Andrew Beaumont to head its new Yorkshire & North East division.

Joining Beaumont to run McLaren’s new division are regional commercial director David Faulkner, also from ISG, and regional pre-construction director Richard Harding, formerly of Morgan Sindall.

This becomes McLaren Construction’s sixth division, alongside: London & South, Midlands & North, Regeneration, Construction Management & Specialist Projects, and International.

Andrew Beaumont worked for ISG for 14 years, latterly as regional director for the northeast and northwest business units. ISG collapsed into administration in September this year, construction’s biggest corporate failure since the fall of Carillion in 2018.

David Faulkner joined McLaren in November after a 19-year career at ISG’s Bradford office, ending in a role as a commercial manager.

Richard Harding joined McLaren in July after 10 years at Morgan Sindall, where he had become the Leeds-based regional pre-construction director.

McLaren Construction chairman Kevin Taylor said: "Based in Yorkshire, Andrew and the team give us the relationships we need to complete a strong national offer. His experience fits perfectly with McLaren Construction's existing expertise in a full range of residential, commercial and industrial sectors and our ambitions for more clients in living and leisure and places on more public sector frameworks."

Chief executive Paul Heather added: “Andrew will be building a new team in the region, but one that follows McLaren’s culture, combining sector specialists with local connections and using early engagement to find the best value and most sustainable solutions to complex construction briefs.”

Andrew Beaumont said: "McLaren is a rising star of the construction sector and well established as a billion-pound challenger to remaining tier one contractors. It's a relatively small step to take the firm's expertise and offer it to those regenerating and investing in Yorkshire and the North East."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk