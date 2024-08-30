McLaren starts £13m warehouse at Manchester Airport

CGI of the B4 development that is being built at the World Freight Terminal

Columbia Threadneedle Investments has handed McLaren Construction a £12.84m contract to build a 92,000 sq ft warehouse at the World Freight Terminal development, to the west of Manchester Airport.

Construction of B4 involves the design and construction of an industrial unit, complete with office space, external works and landscaping. It follows on from a previous phase of works in which McLaren built a 100,000 sq ft warehouse, subdivided into three commercial units, with internal office spaces.

With a 50-week completion target, McLaren Construction will oversee all aspects of construction, including associated access roads and landscaping.

Gary Cramp, managing director of McLaren Construction (Midlands & North), said: “The B4 project is an essential part of the airport’s ongoing development, providing much-needed industrial and logistics space. With our experience in delivering high-quality projects in complex environments, we are confident that this new facility will play a key role in supporting the airport’s growth and operational needs.”

