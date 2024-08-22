McLaren starts £28m Warrington warehouse

CGI of Omega West Unit 4

Omega West Unit 4, being built by McLaren Construction, is a £28m industrial and logistics development within the Omega Business Park in Warrington.

Due for completion at the end of June 2025, construction of Unit 4 follows on from the completion of Units 2 and 3, also on behalf of Omega St Helens Limited, but with a fund managed by Blackstone as the purchaser.

Unit 4 is a 420,000 sq ft development with two-storey offices, extensive warehouse space, a hub office, car parking and comprehensive external works.

McLaren’s team has already worked to tackle challenging elements of the site including a watercourse along its southern and western boundaries that requires an eight-metre buffer zone to maintain construction safety. Additionally, a 132kva cable diversion below ground on the northern boundary means careful planning to ensure safe excavation and groundwork activities.

During construction, all generators and plant machinery will run on alternative fuels, and all site waste will be managed through an online data system, Smartwaste, with recycling targets monitored monthly.

