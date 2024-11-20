McLaren starts Worksop warehouses

CGI of the sceme

McLaren Construction (Midlands and North) is putting up two new industrial units totalling 550,000 sq ft across 28.9 acres in the village of Shireoaks, near Worksop.

Sited midway between the A1 and the M1 at the northern end of the East Midlands, the development is a German/US joint venture of Garbe Industrial Real Estate GmbH and Invesco Real Estate.

McLaren will oversee all aspects of construction for the £30m, including associated access roads and landscaping, and has a 45-week completion target.

Soft landscaping, turfing and planting has been undertaken as part of the initial grounds and landscape works and complex aspects of the build will include the S38 carriageway to an adoptable standard throughout the site, alongside the implementation of a culvert drainage system.

