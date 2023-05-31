McLaren submits Liverpool student rooms plan

McLaren's plans, designed by Cartwright Pickard Architect

McLaren is proposing to build student rooms on the site of the old Ritz Roller Rink on Myrtle Street, neighbouring the University of Liverpool campus.

It is the third developer to bring forward plans for student accommodation on the site since 2015 but both previous schemes were eventually withdrawn.

Under McLaren’s plans, almost a third of the bedrooms will be studios and the rest are arranged in four-, five- and six-bedroom clusters around common rooms.

The design by Cartwright Pickard Architects includes art deco references and was refined through discussions with the city council’s planning, urban design and conservation officers. According to McLaren, “the result is a high-quality building sympathetic to a prominent location marking the gateway between the city centre, the university and the Canning Street Conservation Area”.

McLaren Property regional managing director Tom Gilman said: “This is going to be a really inviting and vibrant student hub on the edge of Liverpool’s knowledge district. It doesn’t just offer proximity to the university campus but is set alongside the Georgian and Greek revival architecture of the conservation area. The previous building had long since fallen into disrepair and ceased to do justice to the location. Our sensitive design regenerates the site, respects neighbouring heritage and provides an ideal base for students.”

