McLaren to build Acton council flats

Illustration of how the estate will look, compared to now (see below)

The new homes will be spread across three buildings: an eight-storey development with 71 London affordable rent (LAR) units for ‘older’ people; a 20-storey tower with 111 flats (90 of which for shared ownership); and a four-storey family block providing six larger flats.

The LAR and shared ownership homes will be funded by a £16m grant from the Greater London Authority (GLA).

McLaren has partnered with Beyond Carbon to integrate Passivhaus design for 71 of the 188 new homes. McLaren estimates that using Passivhaus design principles should help reduce energy consumption in these homes by 70%.

The council’s project architect it Karakusevic Carson. Civil engineer is Lewis Hubbard Engineering, structural engineer is Price & Myers and quantity surveyor is Matt MacDonald.

The new development plans will also see the improvement of the existing two residential towers on the estate, by renewing the undercrofts and entrances.

McLaren Construction London region managing director Darren Gill said: “Lexden and Steyne Road will be an exciting new community-focused development in Acton and we’re delighted to be able to integrate Passivhaus design for sustainable living on this scheme. Integrating affordability and multi-generational living on the same project is visionary from Ealing Council and we look forward to bringing this to life.”

Cllr Shital Manro, Ealing Council’s cabinet member for growth and new homes, said: “London’s affordable housing crisis has left many hardworking people without a place to call their own. We are helping to tackle the crisis by delivering one of London’s biggest council homebuilding programmes. Brexit, the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the recent national financial turmoil have created very difficult economic conditions, but we are determined to continue to deliver for Ealing residents. We’re delighted that work is now under way at Lexden Road, where we will continue to work in partnership to build a vibrant community that brings different generations together.”

