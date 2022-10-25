McLaren wins £73m Knottingley warehouses contract

CGI of phase one of the Konect 62 industrial park

McLaren’s appointment comes on completion of the purchase of the 136-acre site by Henderson Park and Cole Waterhouse for £54m.

Phase one of the Konect 62 industrial park, on the site of the former Kellingley colliery near the junction of the M62 and A1(M), will see the speculative development of 1.1m sq ft of warehouse space across four units, all built to BREEAM Excellent standards.

This will include ‘Big K’ – at 735,000 sq ft unit, one of the largest ever delivered in the north of the UK – as well as three further units of 161,000, 151,000 and 55,000 sq ft.

Konect 62 holds full planning consent for 1.4 million sq ft of logistics accommodation, although plans are in the works to enlarge the scheme to 1.8 million sq ft with a further planning application expected to be submitted in the new year.

The project team includes: C4 Projects as architect, project manager and cost consultant; planning consultant Barton Wilmore; XOsquare as structural engineer; Novo Integration (M&E); Terra 97 (geo-environmental) and Axis PED (transport consultant).

Cole Waterhouse managing director David Nuttall said: “Appointing McClaren to deliver these sustainable and high-quality units so quickly after we acquired the land and completed the construction funding is a major step forward for Konect and a statement of intent from the partners involved. We plan to be on site within four weeks with completion from Q3 2023. The range of units we are developing will appeal to a diverse range of occupiers who will bring high quality jobs and investment to the area and cement Konect as a significant employment destination in anticipation of our future phases in the coming years.”

